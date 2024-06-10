Dope Concepts, led by its dynamic C.E.O. Nana Dope, set the University of Ghana’s Limann Hall alight with a memorable ‘Artiste Night’ event, headlined by the acclaimed reggae and dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy.

This event has become one of the most anticipated in the university’s cultural calendar, drawing over 20,000 enthusiastic crowds of students and music lovers.

The atmosphere was buzzing with an impressive lineup of performances by emerging artists who set the stage for the main act. The excitement in Limann Hall reached a fever pitch as the crowd eagerly awaited Stonebwoy’s performance.

Nana Dope and his team at Dope Concepts meticulously organized the event, ensuring every detail, from stage setup to lighting and sound, was executed flawlessly.

Their efforts created an immersive and professional concert experience, setting a high standard for campus events.

Stonebwoy, known for his magnetic stage presence and powerful voice, delivered an electrifying performance that did not disappoint. Opening with his hit “Hero” he immediately had the audience in the palm of his hand.

His setlist included crowd favourites such as “Activate,” “Nominate,” and “Shuga,”, and ‘Eskebele’ each song met with enthusiastic sing-alongs and energetic dancing.

In a touching moment, Stonebwoy took time to address the crowd, expressing his gratitude for their support and emphasizing the importance of education and resilience.

His heartfelt words added a meaningful layer to the night’s entertainment, resonating deeply with the audience.

The event’s production was nothing short of spectacular, featuring stunning visual effects and impeccable sound quality. The collaboration between Dope Concepts and Stonebwoy’s team was evident, resulting in a seamless performance that captivated everyone present.

As the night came to a close, the energy and excitement in Limann Hall were still palpable, with attendees already looking forward to future events organized by Dope Concepts. With the bar set high, the anticipation for their next project is undoubtedly immense.

