President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, as the Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

The President has also re-appointed Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as the Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO.

NAFCO is a public enterprise that provides strategic support to the Agriculture sector of the economy.

The huge success witnessed relative to the implementation of the government’s educational flagship programme ‘Free SHS’ has largely depended on NAFCO in the provision of enough foodstuff to feed the over 1.2 million students in the hundreds of Senior High Schools across the country.

The appointments of the Youth Leader of NPP, Nana B, and Alhaji Hanan clearly demonstrates the big confidence that President Akufo-Addo has in the competence and skills set of youth to deliver in delicate portfolios.

NAFCO was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179 on 11th March 2010.

It is expected that Nana B together with Officers of NAFCO will expand the demand for food grown in Ghana by selling to state institutions such as the military, schools, hospitals, prisons among others.