One person fell unconscious while three other persons sustained severe injuries during a violent clash at a lorry station in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

The incident took place at the Progressive Transport Owners Association (Peace – PROTOA) station. The victims were allegedly attacked by thugs.

The thugs, numbering about 10, violently invaded the lorry terminal to unleash violence on disgruntled members of the Association.

The agitated members led by the Association’s treasurer, Kofi Sogah, took over the issuance of the ticket at the lorry station. They alleged that for over a month now, the Chairman had not been depositing proceeds from ticketing into the Association’s bank account.

Shortly after taking over, however, the thugs stormed the lorry terminal and assaulted the members.

The attack left four people injured. One of the injured persons is reportedly in coma at the Eastern Regional Hospital, while the others were receiving treatment at the Polyclinic.

The thugs escaped before the Police arrived at the scene.

However, personnel of the National Investigation Bureau later arrested two members, including those who took over ticketing at the lorry station and handed them over to Police.

This is not the first time violence has broken out at the station.

In November 2019, there was confusion after members passed a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in the Chairman, Yaw Adongo.

Out of the 36 members, 28 voted against him.

Leader of the agitating members, Joshua Kofi Sogah, a dismissed treasurer, said with the passing of the vote of No Confidence, interim executives were put in place to organize an election to elect new executives to steer the affairs.

However, the embattled Chairman, Yaw Adongo, who has occupied the position for the past 21 years, described as blatant falsehood, the allegations levelled against him.

He insists on being the Chairman of the union.