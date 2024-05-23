The Deputy Chairperson of the Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has slammed John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, for his recent remarks about the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

In an interview, Mr. Akomea described Mr. Mahama’s claim that, the EC will rig the December polls as hypocrisy.

He recalled when Mr. Mahama was President, he said the EC could not rig an election in favour of any political party due to the robust systems in place.

However, Nana Akomea described as strange the U-turn by Mr. Mahama and the NDC ahead of the December general elections.

“When the NDC was in government, Mahama himself told us that it was impossible for any political party to influence the election because of the systems in place. He said that people criticizing the EC should leave them alone to do their work because they are independent. Now you are not in government, and you are saying that the very things you said the commission or any political party cannot do are possible. This is hypocrisy,” he stated.

He continued, “You go and stand somewhere and criticize the Electoral Commission. And all the things you are saying now, when you were in government, you said were not possible. So, what has changed? You speak from both sides of your mouth.”

