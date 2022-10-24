A Circuit Court has granted the founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Asiedua aka ‘Nana Agradaa’, bail in the sum of ¢150,000.

The bail is with three sureties who must be justified with landed property.

Again, the self-styled evangelist has been ordered to deposit her passport at the court registry.

The case has been adjourned to November 15.

She has been charged with one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence at the Circuit Court.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.