Riverblade Intuition, the company behind the popular Remember Me Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) political advertisement has cleared the air on what it described as a misrepresentation of facts.

The company has revealed the actors who were used for the billboard prior to the 2022 election were paid GH¢500.00 and given GH¢50.00 for transport right after the shoot.

This comes after one of the actors, Nicholas Teye, claimed his life is in danger despite being paid GH¢300.00.

The 35-year-old added people are blaming him for the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians following his campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But in a Facebook post, Kwaku Boakye Gyinae, who identified himself as the lead for the team that created the campaign, disclosed Mr Teye was not the only one used for the project.

He revealed they were about 31 people whose photos were taken for the same campaign, including those whose photos didn’t make the final six used.

“First of all the gentleman didn’t tell you the truth. I’m not sure if he’s deliberately lying or he has genuinely forgotten the details over time. A simulated design of the billboard adverts was shown to him repeatedly during the photo shoot to get his expression and acting.

“Also, the intended purpose for his photos was expressly stated in the release form he signed before the shoot began,” Mr Boakye wrote.

Mr Boakye also indicated Mr Teye called to thank the team for the leverage the campaign gave him to earn a permanent teaching job.

Meanwhile, he has expressed the readiness of the team which was in charge of the campaign to grant an interview to Accra-based TV3 who interviewed Mr Teye to set the records straight on the entire campaign.

Below is Mr Boakye’s full post: