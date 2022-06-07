The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has began what they claim will be series of industrial actions to demand payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) from government.

The Vice President of NAGRAT, Jacob Anaba, at a press conference on Tuesday, said its members can no longer survive under the current excruciating living conditions in the country.

“The President had earlier said and I quote, ‘we government know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life.’ The question we ask today is what has changed Mr. President? The worker can no longer bear the economic hardship,” he said.

As a result, NAGRAT instructed all Regional, National and Zonal secretariats to hoist red flags in front of their offices.

Leadership also stated that it is caving in to member demands for positive action, beginning with the wearing of red bands by the end of June, 2022 if the demands are not met.

He insisted that leadership will declare a strike by the end of July, 2022 if government fails to meet their demands.

He explained that, the hardship situation has resulted “in the rank and file of our membership calling for a positive action.”

“Therefore, we are by this conference serving notice to those who matter that their attitude towards the call by the Union to grant COLA to the suffering Ghanaian worker is leaving us no alternative than to respond to the incessant demand of our members,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has also threatened to embark on an industrial action if nothing is done to address the high cost of living in the country.

According to GNAT, if the high cost of living is not addressed and people’s security challenges continue, the government’s fight against terrorism will not succeed.

While the government is concentrating on tightening security measures by retooling security apparatus, GNAT says issues of basic necessities need attention as well.

In an interview with JoyNews, the General Secretary of the Association, Thomas Musah, noted that the growing hardship in the country is exposing people to financial difficulties, something that poses security threats to the state.

He hinted that the situation is affecting members of the group; hence, their decision to embark on an industrial action if nothing is done to address it.

“There is an uneasy calm. We are coming from a background of 4% and 7%; that didn’t sit well with workers and almost every time, they keep on calling us – day and night – there is pressure on us.”