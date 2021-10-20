The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and residents of Anlo-town continue to mount search for a 10-year-old girl who drowned in the Nsukwao river basin in Koforidua on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, Nafisa, a class three pupil of King of Kings Preparatory school was carried away by floods after a heavy downpour.

She had closed from school and walking home when the incident happened.

Assemblyman for the area, Bernard Acheampong, who led a team of police officers and NADMO officials to search for the missing girl, said their efforts have yielded no results.

According to him, a resident of the area, who attempted to rescue the girl during the early period she drowned, was nearly swept away by the flood.

The deceased, in the company of her younger sister, the assemblyman said, was curious to know the severity of the flood.

The 16 million cedis Nsukwao drainage facility constructed to end the perennial flooding in the municipality has rather worsened the plight of residents who live close to the facility.

Several buildings and other property are destroyed after every heavy downpour.

Residents have criticised the facility, claiming the World Bank-funded project was poorly executed.

They have, therefore, called for a probe into the project.