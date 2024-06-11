The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the UK National Crime Agency, has thwarted a major drug trafficking attempt at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Acting on intelligence, officers intercepted a total of 166.88 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine on Monday, June 10, 2024, from the luggage of two British passengers travelling together.

According to a NACOC statement, the estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $6.48 million.

The detainees were identified in the statement as Hall Shamin Ethline and Graham Omar Adel.

Both were scheduled to board a British Airways flight bound for Gatwick when their luggage raised suspicion. Upon further inspection, all six of their suitcases – three each – were found to contain a total of 72 slabs of the suspected cocaine.

A breakdown of the seizure reveals that Hall Shamin Ethline’s luggage contained approximately 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine alongside personal belongings.

Graham Omar Adel’s luggage also contained roughly 83.44 kilograms of suspected cocaine along with his personal items.

Both individuals have been arrested and are currently assisting with investigations.

The busting of the suspected criminals reinforces the alertness of the NACOC without bias over nationality, signalling their commitment to the safety of travellers and preparedness to combat flight terminal threats relating to the possession of drugs.

