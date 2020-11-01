Media personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku says she has recovered after contracting Covid-19 about two weeks ago.

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku on Sunday, November 1, took to social media to share her joy after two weeks of self-isolation.

“Good morning Fam! After 14 days of self-isolating and adhering to the doctor’s instructions, I took another Covid test and it came out NEGATIVE! I feel great! I have regained my sense of smell & taste,” she said.

The radio and television presenter who took to her Instagram account to inform her fans of her Covid-19 status on October 19, thanked all for their support and prayers.

“Thank you all so much for your messages, calls and prayers.”

She urged Ghanaians to follow the protocols laid out in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.