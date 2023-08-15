A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been remanded into prison custody in Yendi following allegations that he defiled and infected a 14-year-old girl with both HIV and tuberculosis.

The distressing incident, which is reported to have occurred in January of this year, has led to serious health implications for the young victim.

The accused, who was reportedly employed as a contractor working on the Gushegu town roads, now faces legal proceedings for his alleged actions.

The victim’s father, Awuni Tia, expressed his concern and outrage over the incident, revealing that his daughter contracted both tuberculosis and HIV as a result of the assault.

He is to reappear before the court on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

“After they bailed him out about six months now, no one cares and we realized that this boy is going to cheat us because when we went to Tamale again after going through the report, first was tuberculosis second was HIV. But they put her on drugs and the stomach was the most complicated thing and they could not identify the problem,” he stated.

The suspect allegedly threatened the young girl, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone, under the threat that she would die if she did.

As a result, she remained silent about the traumatic experience until the family noticed her deteriorating health.

“There was a day the girl was having a problem and we didn’t know what the problem was because she was bleeding every day. So we got to find out that she is seriously sick so when we sent her to the hospital, they did a lot of tests and they could not find anything.”

“So we came home after a week and she got malaria again for two months. So from that we realised that she was defiled by a man called Alhassan Yakubu Kamgbala. So when we approached him, he also accepted that it was a mistake. We reported to the police station and they arrested the boy and finally, they bailed him out,” Mr Tia indicated.