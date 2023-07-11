My wife and I are not couple goals inspiration – 2Face tells critics

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, better known by his stage as 2Face, has issued a strong warning to people citing his marriage with Annie Idibia as inspiration for perfect marriage goals.

The African Queen crooner who seems tired of the public assessment of his marriage claims that all marriages have problems and his is no different.

He further noted that people shouldn’t view his marriage as a model for what a good marriage is since he is not living by people’s dictates and the standard they have set for him.

Sharing pictures of his wife accompanied by Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’, 2Face who is obviously not moved by rumours that their marriage is going through tough times spoke his mind.

He posted on Instagram:

“And STILLLLLLL!!

LYTID

#ONELOVERELIGION

#WARRIORS

Fuck what u heard. Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals. Make una enjoy una perfect lives. We no fit vex for una

May Allah guide and protect all of us 🙏🏾🙏🏾

I dey.”

The musician and his actress wife married on May 2, 2012 but the union of more than a decade have been trailed with infidelity scandals and accusations of lack of support from extended family members.

Despite the tough times and constant rumours of separation, the two are going strong and look as if they do not care about the negative opinions about their union.