Afrobeats musician Davido has described his wedding to Chioma as a carnival, expressing his gratitude to the decor team for their outstanding work on the big day.

In a tweet, he praised Sara O Events and Zapphaire Events, saying, “Big ups Sara O Events and Zapphaire Events … y’all killed it! Till we turn am to carnival! Well done!”

The wedding, which took place on June 25, 2024, garnered global attention and trended worldwide.

It was attended by numerous Nigerian celebrities who received invitations.

A jubilant Davido promised to cherish and honor Chioma, emphasizing his commitment to respecting her parents now that their union is official.

Regarding his religious sentiments, Davido expressed his desire to make his vows before God, trusting in divine timing for that moment.