A New Year’s resolution according to Wikipedia is a tradition, most common in the Western World but also found in the Eastern World in which a person resolves to continue good practices, change an undesired trait or behavior, accomplish a personal goal, or otherwise improve their behaviour at the beginning of a calendar year.

Every year, I have my resolutions but I have never followed it. It got to a time, I resolve not to make any because to me, it is useless.

As a single lady, I didn’t want to stress myself so much because my academic calendar was a resolution enough for me.

However, age has been an eye opener especially in a society where it is expected of you to marry and have children.

On January 7, my birthday, I made the decision to return to all the resolutions I failed to meet over the past 30 years.

Mind you, I’m not 30. I am over 30 years don’t allow my beautiful young face deceive you haahaahaa.

Okay let’s focus!

This year 2024, my resolutions are just three

GET MARRIED HAVE CHILDREN KEEP FIT

Shocked? Oh don’t be. I guess you were expecting a litany of utopian resolutions which will only be a figment of my imagination.

I’m not a politician so I cannot make unachievable resolutions. I have realized that, no matter what I achieve in life, all my family wants are these two resolutions.

Though they have not openly told me, I could feel it whenever I go for a family get together. It even gets worse when any of my cousins are getting married.

I am not getting married or having children for them but I know you understand the subtle pressure in traditional families.

I have been in just one relationships and I think this man is the best. I’m over the moon.

I’m a very lucky woman because this gentleman has tolerated my immature stands about marriage.

But now, I’m matured to be his wife.

I’m also returning to the gym to burn all the calories I accumulated during the Yuletide. I want to be happy for my future children and still be very active in my old age.

Wish me luck.

Happy New Year!