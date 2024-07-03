The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has asserted that he is recognized across the country than the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claimed his reach and familiarity with the people surpass those of his two closest rivals, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Kyerematen noted that, there is no village in Ghana where his name or face is not known.

“There is no village in Ghana where Alan will not be recognised either by face or by my name and none of the two candidates [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama] have that level of penetration in the country,” he confidently claimed.

The presidential hopeful highlighted his extensive involvement in Ghana’s politics.

“I have been around and this is true everywhere and this is my own assessment. There is no election that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went that you will not find Alan standing side by side with him and on the ground. The people love Alan” he opined.

Mr. Kyerematen is certain he is destined to be President of Ghana and lead the people to the promise land.

“There is some spirituality about leadership when people say it is God who makes kings. It is real that is why I have bid my time; that is why I have never been worried because never before in our country has there been a compiling case for an independent candidate.

I have gone around the country, and 70 to 80 percent of people say that they are tired of the NDC and the NPP. But if Alan is coming, they will change their minds and vote,” he added in an interview on Citi FM.

