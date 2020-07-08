It has emerged that colleagues of veteran Ghanaian actress, Beatrice Chinery, who was widely known as ‘Miliky MiCool’ abandoned her on her sickbed.

This is according to one of her sons, identified as Jewel who has recounted the difficulties his mother encountered prior to her death.

According to him, his mother, until her demise in June 2020, had been sick for about a year and some months but no industry player came visiting.

“She was on dialysis at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for some time due to kidney problems but after months of battling for her life, a herbal treatment was recommended for her and she started responding to treatment,” he said in an interview with Blogger Zionfelix.

READ ALSO

He said they were optimistic about her recovery because she got back into acting and shot a couple of programmes.

He said his mother, along the line, began to speak about death and other weird things which he said scared them.

He, however, said the likes of Akrobeto, the Chief Executive Officer of Miracle Films and a few actors have since visited to console the family following her demise on June 10, 2020.