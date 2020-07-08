Former Deputy Minister of Transport, Joyce Bawa Mogtari
Special aide to former President John Mahama, Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has denied reports that she has tested positive for COVID-19 describing it as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) propaganda.

“As for the NPP propaganda all over that I, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, have tested positive for COVID-19 and in isolation, please ignore it,” the former Deputy Minister of Transport said in a Facebook post.

Mrs Mogtari noted that as someone who has been fighting the stigmatisation of recovered persons: “I will be the first to announce my status and help in the education and advocacy to reduce the stigma.”

She noted that she is safe and Mr Mahama, “is hearty and going about his duties.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 caseload as at Tuesday, July 7, 2020, stood at 21,968 after the Ghana Health Service confirmed 891 new cases.