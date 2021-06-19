A Kumasi-based woman is in an entanglement with her husband for sexually starving her for four years.

Maa Afia, narrating her marital ordeal on Nhyira FM‘s Obra, said that after taking seed, her then lover totally neglected her sexual needs, explaining that he does not want to interfere with the formation of the baby.

Though not satisfied, Afia said she agreed to her husband’s terms, comforting herself it will only take nine months to be in her lover’s arms again.

However, after birth and consequent marriage since the last four years, her husband has still not touched her, not even made mere attempts, though they lay on the same bed.

The sexual starvation did not touch Afia’s nerves, as compared to the unusual response her husband gave for his weird behaviour.

According to her, her husband said his manhood is “on charge”, and he will make it available once his battery is full.

Afia narrated an instance she tried to seduce her husband and he had an erection to her touch, but for no reason he ended the show and rushed to the kitchen to dress up for work.

Totally fed up of her demands, Afia said her husband packed out, in search of “peace of mind”.

Now parents-of-three, Afia is appealing for help and counsel for her husband to become the loving man and ‘sex freak’ he used to be when they met 16 years ago.

