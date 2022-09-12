The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzo, has said his family is still traumatised following reports on the disappearance of two excavators.

He said his grandmother, about 93 years old had a shock hearing reports that he has stolen an excavator but expressed happiness for being exonerated now.

“When this issue of missing excavators went viral and was reported that I had been arrested, my family was and is still traumatised about the issues. My grandmother, who is about 93 years old, had high pressure and could not sleep.

“She has a mild stroke and her BP shot up as a result of the news. She could have died,” he cried on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

Mr Bonzo has been charged with five counts of alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavators saga.

The charges he will face are assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.

Mr Bonzo had earlier claimed that police in the area failed to protect the excavators seized from some illegal miners in the area, hence the earth-moving equipment could not be found.

But Mr Bonzo noted one of the missing excavators was subsequently found last Tuesday.

To him, he had huge support back home in the fight against galamsey and will do all it takes to ensure that the menace is dealt with.

Lands Ministry to track mining excavators electronically

Arrest, prosecute owners of missing excavators – Ellembelle DCE charges police

Excitement as Lil Win buys sleek Toyota Corolla car for his mother