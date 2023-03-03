Former President John Mahama has hinted at the approach his administration will adopt in dealing with corruption in the country.

Mr Mahama has placed the fight against graft high on his agenda in the build-up to the 2024 election.

Speaking during the launch of his flagbearership campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama said he has his eyes set on dubious activities he says are being perpetrated by the ruling government.

According to him, the next NDC government will conduct various probes that will lead to the prosecution of all found culpable of graft.

These investigations, he said, will encapsulate the manner in which public funds are expended with a focus on the Covid-19 expenditure.

“I promise Ghanaians that we shall investigate how public funds have been expended and this includes the Covid-19 audit and the finding from Auditor-General’s report over the years,” he said at the Cedi auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.

Meanwhile, former President Mahama believes he is the best person to lead the NDC into the next general election.

According to Mr Mahama, the current state of the country is at its most dire level.

For that matter, the party cannot risk presenting a candidate ill-prepared to confront the challenges head-on, per his assessment.

“Ghana at this time does not need a ‘try-me-too-leader,” he said.

“[Ghana needs] a leader who accepts responsibility and works to fix the problem and not one who shifts blame to others.”