Actor and TV presenter, Jeffrey Nortey has opened up about the challenges he faced at the beginning of his acting journey.

According to him, his acting journey was not only tough but rough since his family was not in support of his career.

Speaking on JoyNews‘ Evibes, he said on some days he didn’t have money but kept a positive attitude and hoped for better days.

“It was rough, extremely rough because as an individual, starting this thing, my family was not in support because they have taken you to school, get a job, further your education, and bring money home and I said this is the kind of job people can’t give money, boom then you become a star. Your tool is your face, your body, and your voice. You have to work on it. I remember the days when after eating I didn’t have money and had to walk some distance before picking a troski, it was some way but I was just enjoying it. I wasn’t all about being a star, having money,” he said.

Jeffrey Nortey, a Ghanaian actor, was known for his appearances in both Ghanaian and international films.

He has showcased his talent in various roles, contributing to the country’s vibrant entertainment industry.

