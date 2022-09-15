Former France international, Patrice Evra, says his dream is to see an African country win the Fifa World Cup someday to come.

The ex-Manchester United defender is in the West African country for a four-day special visit to Ghana as part of his plans to promote his new book, ‘I Love The Game’.

Evra and his team visited the seat of government in Accra, the Jubilee House on Wednesday, September 14.

He had a meeting with the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and indicated that he hopes an African country will win the FIFA World Cup one day.

“My dream like I said is maybe one African team will one day win the World Cup. It’s not the last time I’m going to be here. It’s such a beautiful country and thanks for having us,” Patrice Evra said.

He further indicated that he wants to help change the bad narrative around Africa.

“My dream now is also to change the image of Africa. That’s why I have been to Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria, and now Ghana,” Patrice Evra added.

With the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be played in Qatar, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco will represent Africa in the Mundial from November 20 to December 18.