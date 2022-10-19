President Nana Akufo-Addo has jabbed detractors of his government who say he has done little in terms of development in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, those detractors would soon be put to shame.

The President made these remarks while addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Suame, where he cut sod for the four-tier Suame Interchange Project.

All those who have been saying bad things about me would be shamed today, tomorrow and tomorrow’s next, he stated in the local Twi parlance.

A group of people on Monday turned their frustrations on the convoy of the President while he was in Kumasi to inspect development projects and initiate others.

President Akufo-Addo, who touted his government’s achievements in road infrastructure in the Ashanti Region, revealed the region has since 2017 benefited from 295 kilometres of road projects as government tackles road infrastructure holistically across the country.

“Apart from this project, government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner, so that every part of Ghana shall have quality, all-weather roads.

“In the Ashanti Region alone, the Akufo-Addo government has completed asphalt overlay of two hundred and ninety-five kilometres (295kms) of roads since 2017.

“Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, that is in Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South.”

Additional 100 kilometres of local roads, he said, have also been constructed.

“Again, Government has completed the construction of one hundred kilometres (100km) of local roads in Kumasi, which was undertaken by M/S Contracta. The beneficiary assemblies are Kumasi Metropolitan, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom. Suame and Tafo Pakrono,” he said.

“In addition to the one hundred kilometres (100kms) of local roads I just mentioned, the Department of Urban Roads has completed another seventy-five kilometres (75kms) of town roads in Ashanti, including Bekwai Town roads, Kwamo Town Roads, Manhyia Roads (Buokrom) and Ejisu/Kwaso Town Roads. The Department of Feeder Roads has also completed the upgrading of sixty-eight kilometres (68kms) of selected feeder roads in the Ashanti and Western Regions, a project which was undertaken by M/S Sinohydro Corporation.”

Other projects he said his government is embarking on in the region include the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project, which he says is 97 percent complete.

It includes the upgrading of the 3.5 kilometres Lake Road into a dual carriageway from the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant to Dompoase and the lining of the Sissai Stream for 2km.

Another component of the project is the construction of a modern terminal at Dompoase, which has since been completed and commissioned.

The latest addition to the road infrastructure in the Ashanti region is the Suame Interchange, the first ever 4-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in Ghana, after the Pokuase Interchange commissioned on 9th July 2021.

It is expected to address the perennial congestion experienced by motorists on the Suame Roundabout and also improve mobility.

Road Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta had earlier set the tone for the day when he appeared to set the records straight on how the region, the ‘Electoral World Bank’ of the New Patriotic Party, has benefited immensely from the government in the area of road infrastructure.

Amoako Atta insisted the region has had its fair share of the national cake, describing critics of the government as “people who don’t know what they are talking about.”

“People who don’t know what they are talking about accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of doing nothing for Ashanti region. Such comments put some of us in sober mood because if you are not careful, you would say what you shouldn’t say,” he said.

“I am privileged to be the sector minister of President Akufo-Addo, President Akufo-Addo is undertaking road projects in all the 16 regions,” he added.