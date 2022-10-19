At least 20 gold miners have been trapped in one of the pits of Anglogold Ashanti at Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

Reports indicate that the people have been trapped in the pit for about five days.

The Assembly Member for the Ahansony3wodea Electoral Area, Vincent Donkor, confirmed the incident.

Mr Donkor said he was informed by some relatives at about 3:00 am on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, that their loved ones had gone missing for five days after leaving their respective homes in search of gold.

Mr Donkor said he followed it up with the Security Office of Anglogold Ashanti who in turn asked that the matter be formally reported at the Local Police Station for action.