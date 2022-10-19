The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has said the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) is not part of them.

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating 68 unions make up the Association.

However, he noted there is nothing like TAGG in its membership.

“They are not part of us and can never be part of us. Nobody should think GUTA is divided and there is this TAGG because we don’t know them,” he declared.

Dr Obeng’s comment was in relation to a directive for all GUTA members to close their shops effective Wednesday in a nationwide protest against exorbitant taxes and the cedi depreciation against the dollar.

But in a contradictory statement, TAGG asked their members to keep their shops open since they still have school fees, bank loans and other bills to pay.

However, it urged members to sustain the protests by wearing Red Arm Bands, Black or Red Attires and by putting Red Banners, in front of their shops rather than closing their shops and hit on the street.

Reacting to TAGG’s statement, Dr Obeng, who was livid during the interview, said GUTA’s directive still stands.

“We don’t know them so they should please themselves. GUTA is made up of serious business people and we will go ahead with our decision,” he said.

Below is the full statement from TAGG: