A 37-year-old man, Godwin Idumu, was on Monday, October 17, charged at a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing four Bibles from a supermarket.

The defendant, a sales representative, allegedly stole the Bibles on two separate occasions.

The prosecutor, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on December 4, 2021, and June 3, 2022, at a supermarket.

Okwori said that the defendant was at the supermarket in December and stole two bibles, an operation that was captured on CCTV.

The prosecutor said that the defendant came again and stole another two bibles, but on his way out, he was caught.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B Mogaji, granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

The court adjourned the case to November 25, 2022, for trial.