Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has proved with her past two singles that she is actually suffering from a broken heart.

The songstress earlier dropped ‘Survivor’, a jam that many thought was literal, but her recent ‘Warning’ song cements that fact that she is actually talking to two people.

The first song may have been dedicated to her previous boyfriend and the latter goes for her best friend who snatched her man.

The broken heart situation may have birthed the ‘Survivor’ song, as Wendy Shay struggled through a hard time to believe what she went through.

Her choice of lyrics in the songs aren’t the typical Wendy, who would play around words or rhyme to close the chapter.

Taking to social media to outdoor the second song, Warning, she had a confession to make, thus:

“It’s hard for hard-working women to get genuine love. While I was on the road chasing my passion my so-called best friend was also chasing my man, and now they are together

So ShayGang excuse me for my language, this song is very personal,” she posted.

Meanwhile, Wendy Shay is set to drop her Enigma EP on October 21, 2022.

Watch the video below:

