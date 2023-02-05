Ghanaian Film Maker Yvonne Nelson has revealed the story of almost having her baby in a car. She said she had to hold the baby’s head all the way to the hospital.

Sharing her experience on having her first child, the actress said because her water broke at home, she almost had her baby but with the help of a neighbour she got to the hospital on time.

Yvonne Nelson disclosed this on the GTV Breakfast Show.

She said it was an unforgettable experience that day with the bad roads and the pain she had to endure all the way to the hospital, on arrival the doctors chastised her for the risky move, saying she could have lost the baby.

According to the actress, she is now level-headed, and ever since she had her daughter she has found a reason to live.

Yvonne Nelson disclosed that she will be very happy to have another baby, but not anytime soon.

She added that she wishes for two girls and not a boy. Asked what she wishes to see her daughter become, the Film Maker said she wishes to see her daughter grow ”beautifully, intelligent and become a lady with value”.