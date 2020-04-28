The Ghanaian Muslim Community has presented a cheque of GH¢130,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The presentation was made by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who led a coalition of Muslim groups to the Jubilee House on Tuesday for the presentation ceremony, which had Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Osei Opare.

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib, said the amount presented is the total donation made by various groups within the Islamic community.

Sheikh Aremeyao explained that following the setting up of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund by President Nana Akufo-Addo to raise funds towards alleviating the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the National Chief Imam also set up a committee made up of representatives of all Islamic sects to mobilise contributions for a collective Muslim donation to the Trust Fund.

“This shows the unified approach which was adopted by the National Chief Imam in raising this money,” Sheikh Aremeyao said.

Sheikh Aremeyao added that the presentation shows the Muslim Community’s quest to contribute to the government’s humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Trust Fund, a member of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Board of Trustees, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, commended the Muslim community for the donation.