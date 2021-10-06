Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, has bemoaned the structural failure of the Union over the years.

He says MUSIGA has done very little to promote and build a strong support system for Ghanaian musicians, a development he has described as worrying and disappointing.

According to him, many musicians lose their lives after years of financial struggles because the Union does not put measures to enhance its members’ welfare.

“MUSIGA is like the empty barrel that makes that kind of noise without any water in it. I am talking as an eye witness and as somebody who has gone down to serve in the lowest levels.

MORE:

“The Union is weak, the structures are weak, so our members are also weak. Not only the legends [are weak but] all the musicians because we have no one defending us [and] seeking our welfare,” he lamented.

In an interview on Showbiz Review on Hitz FM, Wednesday, Ras Caleb blamed the national leadership of MUSIGA for the poor states of many musicians, citing the death of late Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, as an example.

“When you’re sick, and you don’t let people know, you won’t be healed. For how long will the government be supporting the Union to stand on its feet?

“MUSIGA can not fight for its members. We wait till someone is dead before we begin putting pressure on the presidency and companies,” he added.