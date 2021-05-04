Award-winning Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze, known in real life as Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, has marked his birthday and that of Castro with a birthday song and huge cake.
The Gbalagazaa hitmaker, who was celebrating his birthday on May 2 which happens to be the same date Castro was born, was seen marking the day with a cake.
While speaking in an interview, Skrewfaze, who appeared elated about his new age, enjoyed the popular ‘birthday song’.
- Skrewfaze went ahead to cut his birthday cake and grabbed a portion to enjoy.
Skrewfaze is one of the veteran musicians in Ghana who took over the airwaves and screens with his songs that were played everywhere.