Award-winning Ghanaian musician Skrewfaze, known in real life as Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, has marked his birthday and that of Castro with a birthday song and huge cake.

The Gbalagazaa hitmaker, who was celebrating his birthday on May 2 which happens to be the same date Castro was born, was seen marking the day with a cake.

While speaking in an interview, Skrewfaze, who appeared elated about his new age, enjoyed the popular ‘birthday song’.

Skrewfaze is one of the veteran musicians in Ghana who took over the airwaves and screens with his songs that were played everywhere.