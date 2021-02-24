A decade-old photo of musicians Castro and Kofi Kinaata has elicited comments on social media.

The photo was captured in a studio with young Kinaata possibly showing lyrics of his then upcoming song to the hiplife veteran.

Kofi Kinaata was standing beside Castro who was in singlet and pair of khaki trousers with a silver watch.

The photo is believed to have been taken in the early 2000s when Castro was featuring Kofi Kinaata in his Toffee album.

The two later recorded a hit track featuring Asamoah Gyan titled Odo Pa which shot Kinaata into the limelight.

Castro was a god-father and an inspiration to him since he helped him in the industry till the time he went missing.