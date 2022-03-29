Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, stormed out of the stage recently in the middle of a performance when a female fan invaded his space.

The incident was revealed in a video that surfaced online, where the fan was seen caressing the singer’s manhood while he performed to some guests.

Ruger in the video had gone to treat billionaire, Tony Elumelu to a surprise performance on his birthday.

However, while treating his fans and the celebrant to his mellifluous songs, an overexcited female fan stepped beyond bounds and sexually harassed the singer in the middle of his performance.

After the incident, the Dior hitmaker stood staring at the fan before he walked off the stage, in apparent anger.

The video, which has since gone viral, has generated several reactions from the online community, with some advising the 22-year-old to get the lady arrested.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in other reports that the lady in question had previously tried to invade Ruger’s space on stage but he avoided her and appeared unbothered, hence her vigor to try again.