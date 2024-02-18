Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has sparked a wave of speculation about his career choice after expressing doubts in a recent social media post.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the “Assurance” hitmaker wondered whether he had made the right decision in pursuing a career in music given the lavish lifestyles enjoyed by football stars.

“Footballers Dey enjoy oo. Be like I chose the wrong profession. Bruhhhhhhh,” Davido lamented in the viral tweet, hinting at his admiration for the opulent lives led by renowned footballers.

The post came shortly after Davido reportedly became aware of the immense wealth amassed by football icons such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, prompting him to reflect on his own career path.

In a testament to the allure of football’s glitzy world, Nigeria’s Daily Post revealed that Davido was recently gifted a multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch by Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay.

The extravagant gift was presented to Davido in appreciation for his performance at Depay’s 30th birthday celebration.

