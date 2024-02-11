Musa Nadia took the stage on Nsoromma Season 6 with her rendition of Adina’s “Sika”.

But her performance prompted feedback from judges Akosua Agyapong and MOG regarding stage presence.

Akosua Agyapong encouraged Musa to learn from Adina’s ability to entertain the crowd, emphasizing the importance of engaging the audience during performances.

MOG also urged Nadia not to exhaust her time when the beats end, highlighting the need for efficient use of stage time.

Despite the feedback, Nadia received praise from MOG for her overall performance.

As Nsoromma Season 6 progresses, viewers can expect to see Nadia and other talented contestants refining their skills and delivering captivating performances.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains fierce.

