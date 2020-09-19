Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawasi Constituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has disclosed he will not be bowing out of Parliament anytime soon.



To the legislator, who has been in the House for 16 years, it will be unfair for anybody to ask questions about his exit, stating many of his colleagues have stayed much longer.



He said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen and cited Majority Leader and MP for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who has been in Parliament for 24 years.

He believes he deserves more years.



“I have done just 16 years but someone like Osei Kyei has done 24 and still wants to be in parliament though his track record is nowhere near mine. So looking at my age and the fact that I still have strength, I will do more and retire sometime later,” he said.