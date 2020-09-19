The chances of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in retaining the Asawase constituency seat is not guaranteed ahead of the December general election, New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Alidu Seidu has said.

According to him, the constituents are tired of sitting Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak who has been on the seat for the past 16 years.

“I will retire Asawase Mugabe; it is time for a new face to bring positive change to the constituency,” Mr Seidu, who is also the Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

Asawase MP

He cited how he lost the 2016 elections to Mr Muntaka with just 565 votes and is optimistic of a resounding victory in 2020.

“Even before I go to parliament, I have built a lot of infrastructure, provided jobs to the youth and provided other social amenities. I will do more if I win the seat,” the NPP man stated.

Meanwhile, the NPP in 2016 won 44 out of 47 seats losing Ejura to the NDC who already had Asawase and Sekyere Afram Plains.

However, the ruling party said it has changed its campaign strategy by focusing on the grassroots to capture the three seats.