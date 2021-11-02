A mum was horrified to discover she had accidentally named all five of her children after drugs.

The mother only learned of her bungle when she told friends she and her partner were to name their final child Oscar. Her pals started laughing and they explained that not only was “Oscar” a slang term for a one oz measurement of cannabis, but her other children are also called monikers relating to drugs.

Her other childrens’ names include Charlie and Harry, reports Birmingham Live.

“He (one of the mum’s friends) was hysterically laughing which made me confused… then he called the baby ‘an ounce’ and it finally clicked,” the mother, who wished not to be named, said.

“Charlie was cocaine, and Harry was heroin, I couldn’t see the Max connection at first – but he told me it’s a drink that has had GHB and amphetamines in it.

“I was half mortified and half hysterically laughing, hoping no one would ever pick up on it.”

The mother also has a daughter Billy Jo – “Billy” being a slang term used for “bong”.

But the woman, believed to be from Sydney, Australia, told of touching motives for each name, including Harry being the name of her grandfather.

Speaking to Kidspot, she said Max and Charlie were picked by her husband.

The mum continued: “None of it was intentional, which always makes me laugh.

“But I absolutely love their names and would choose them all again, I can’t imagine them being anything else.”

