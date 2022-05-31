Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah, has been honoured with the Chief Executive Officer of the Year award at this year’s Ghana CEO Summit.

Mr Ansah was adjudged CEO of the year 2021 in Media (radio) category.

A citation presented to him said the award was in recognition of his “sterling Leadership, Achievement, Business Excellence and Professionalism over the media sector last year in the media sector of Ghana’s economy”.

The Summit is particularly impressed by Mr Ansah’s values and leadership style, saying “he has demonstrated being a model of business excellence, illustrates leadership and vision”.

The citation

The awarding body also praised Mr Ansah for demonstrating “a high standard of ethical practices, professionalism, investment, job creation in Ghana and positive impact to the business community over a year”.

The 6th Ghana CEO Summit which was held on 30th May 2022 was themed “Digital leadership for the digital economy: leading digital business and government transformation. A private-public sector CEO dialogue and learning.”