Popular transgender and American actress, Laverne Cox officially celebrated turning 50 in style on Sunday.

Cox posted a video to Instagram showing the star strutting poolside, sporting an itty bitty Fendace bikini for a runway walk along the deck.

“50…This what it look like. Happy birthday to me,” the actress captioned the post.

On her Instagram stories, Cox shared a look at another part of the festivities, lighting a candle on a Carvel “Hug Me the Bear” cake before blowing out the candle and smiling at the camera.

On Thursday, Cox pre-gamed her birthday at the Moxy Hotel rooftop in New York City, showing up dressed as her newly released Barbie doll. The Inventing Anna posed with life-size stand-ups of the doll in all the variations of its attire, showing off a variation in the sparkling bodysuit and tulle one-shoulder gown.

Cox, the first transgender woman of color to star in a leading role in a scripted series, told PEOPLE ahead of her official May 29 birthday that inspiring a doll in Mattel’s legendary lineup feels “surreal,” and that she had a major hand in designing the doll’s look.

“I was like, ‘Can we make her look more like me? And more African American?'” Cox recalled of feedback she gave to the creative team. “And we had a conversation about highlights and lowlights because I’m blonde most of the time now, but I’m a Black girl, so I need a dark root. And we had a whole conversation about how they can’t do that, but they could do dark lowlights.”

Ultimately, Cox is looking to celebrate all aspects of herself, and that includes her age. Recently, she has opened up about being glad to stop “lying about her age,” despite having concerns about ageism in Hollywood. “I am proudly 49, about to turn 50 and I’m so excited and happy to be able to own that,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.