MTN Ghana says it is sustaining investments in infrastructure and strategizing to become a “full digital operator” by 2023.

MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, said the Company was leveraging the strength of its “fintech” and some six pillars to “deliver a bold new digital world to customers.”

The CEO, who said this at Editors’ and Stakeholders’ virtual Forum in Accra, said the six pillars were; Best Customer Experience, Returns and Efficiency Focus, Ignite Commercial Performance, Growth through Data and Digital, Hearts and Minds and Technology Excellence – (BRIGHT).

He said Covid-19 had heightened the importance of digital operation and said MTN was transforming its operations, and expanding the mobile money (MoMo) ecosystem through partnerships to become the digital player.

Mr Adadevoh said though the year 2020 was challenging due to Covid-19 and undersea cable outages, the Company had made “good progress” with enhanced offers and improved customer experience.

He said MTN Ghana had committed over GHC100 million so far to complement Government’s efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO said MTN was working towards making digital channels the preferred channels and that it had launched several initiatives to eliminate “pain points” that had enhanced customer-centricity and brought value to customers.

He said to enable customers to always receive uninterrupted support and put them in control, MTN also enhanced all support channels.

“We have enhanced our offering in the Home and SME broadband segment with 100k connected on wireless broadband in just over 12 months,” Mr Adadevoh added.

He said the role of MoMo in enabling the digital economy, could not be overemphasized, describing it as the “payments glue” that made digital come to life, adding that the Company was building customer confidence in the MoMo service delivery by reducing fraud.