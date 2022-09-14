MTN Ghana has organised community engagement sessions with a cross-section of customers in five regions.

The recent sessions were held in the West and Central regions to sensitise customers to register their SIM cards using the Ghana Card.

The events were attended by a cross-section of artisans including dressmakers, tailors, hairdressers and beauticians, masons, mechanics, and several others.

MTN staff interacting with customers during the community engagement at agbozume in the Volta region

The sessions also gave MTN the opportunity to interact with customers and to solicit feedback. Officials took turns to educate customers on the company’s products and services.

In recent engagements at Swedru and Takoradi, customers were educated on the importance of the ongoing SIM re-registration and the need for every customer to register their SIM card with Ghana Card.

Customers Registering their numbers during Community Engagement at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region

In addition, customers were educated on reasons for network challenges in their communities, the actions, and initiatives MTN is taking to resolve these issues and the role of the customers in addressing these challenges. One of the critical issues discussed was the fibre cut menace.

During the forum, the MTN Network Manager for Southwest Business District, Mr. Teddy Hayford Acquah, explained fibre technology and the impact of fibre cuts on network quality.

The Senior Manager for MTN Southwest Business District, Prince Owusu Nyarko presenting a prize to a participant at Kwesimintsim forum

He outlined some of the activities that cause fibre cuts which include road and fuel station constructions and illegal mining (galamsey). He touched on what MTN was doing to avert the situation and requested for customers’ support in reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

The participants also discussed with the MTN team how the company could serve them better in their communities. They were excited to see MTN officials come to their doorsteps to give them a listening ear.

Cross section of guests at the Community Engagement at Swedru in the Central Region

In his closing remarks at the forum in Takoradi, the Senior Manager for MTN Southwest Business District, Prince Owusu Nyarko, expressed his gratitude to customers for their presence and their feedback which he believes will enable the business to enhance its products and service.

With August being Mobile Money month, the MTN team assured customers of the safety of the service. They also explained how they could detect and prevent fraud whilst using the MoMo service.