Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) say they will picket at the Jubilee House to demand allowances due them under the just-ended programme.

The picketing is scheduled for September 20.

The NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana in a statement expressed concern as to why the government has failed to pay them their allowances despite earlier protests.

“After exhausting all possible avenues, including the recently held picketing followed by the time window given government to getting our arrears paid, the same issue lingers. It is clear that our welfare is not of concern to the government,” portions of the statement read.

Prior to the demonstration on Thursday, February 17, 2022, some protestors accused government of abandoning them.

They, thus, concluded that the government is insensitive to their plight.

“The level of insensitivity suffered in the hands of the current administration is condemnable to the highest degree. Trainees are to take note of this new development and watch out for subsequent updates leading to the exercise on our various platforms,” the statement ended.

The Coalition of NABCO trainees on Tuesday, September 6, held a protest to demand payment of their allowances.

Aggrieved beneficiaries of one of government’s flagship programme, NABCo hit the streets on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The beneficiaries say the non-payment of the allowances largely began with the extension.

The NABCO programme officially ended on Wednesday, August 31. The programme, which was launched in 2018 for a three-year period, was extended in 2021.