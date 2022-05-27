Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) will hold its fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The virtual meeting will be streamed live from the Company’s Head office at MTN House, Independence Avenue from 11 am GMT.

The agenda for the AGM will include the approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021; declaration of a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021, the appointment of an Executive Director, authorisation of the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditor for the year 2022, and approval of Director’s fees for the financial year 2022.

Shareholders can participate in the virtual meeting via www.mtnghagm.com from 11 am GMT on May 30.

This link will be free for all shareholders on MTN’s network. MTN will reimburse shareholders on MTN’s network who are charged unintentionally.

Alternatively, Shareholders who do not have smartphones may participate in the AGM by (i) dialling +233244300025; (ii) entering the access code 8000; and (iii) entering the conference pin number 056789.

A unique token number will be sent to Shareholders by email and/or SMS from May 23, to grant access to the AGM. Registration for the AGM will start at 10 am.

A Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend virtually and vote on their behalf. Such a proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

A copy of the Proxy Form may be downloaded from www.mtnghagm.com completed, signed, and sent only to info@csd.com.gh.

In order for Shareholders to review the 2021 Audited Financial Statements before the AGM, a copy has been uploaded online and can be found in the Annual Report Brochure by visiting www.mtnghagm.com.

Shareholders are encouraged to send in questions in advance of the AGM by emailing them to info@csd.com.gh. Answers to questions will be provided at the AGM.

Dr Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of Scancom PLC thanked all shareholders for their support and confidence in the business since becoming a part of the company through the purchase of shares. He urged all shareholders to take advantage of the Virtual AGM and participate.

Dr Yamson also encouraged shareholders to read the financial statements and endeavour to make their contributions to further the growth of the business and increase shareholder value.

Voting during the AGM will be done electronically by dialling USSD code *899*0#. However, Shareholders who do not submit proxy forms prior to the meeting may vote using their unique token number.

Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) held its first AGM in May 2019 after it was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on 5 September 2018 with the largest number of Ghanaian shareholdings of any listed company on the GSE at 127,826.

By raising ¢1,146,589,464.75 from 128,152 applicants, the Offer made history as the largest primary share offer in the history of the Ghana Stock Exchange.

It enabled many Ghanaians from all walks of life to own a share in one of Ghana’s largest, most visible and well-respected companies.

Shareholders are reminded to connect to the virtual AGM using their MTN registered numbers to enjoy a free link to the AGM meeting.