Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has marked this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a roadshow in second cycle institutions.

The train stopped at the Labone Senior High School (SHS) in Accra where a team from the cybersecurity unit of MTN Ghana educated the students on cyber-attacks.

They also schooled the students on best practices and stress the collective effort needed to prevent cyber intrusions and scams.

Speaking at the event, MTN Ghana’s Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security & Governance Ghana, Jacqueline Hanson Kotei said the training is to provide information and resources to help educate internet users and ensure all individuals make smart decisions whether on the job or at home – now and in the future.

“With so much of our lives spent online, it’s more important than ever to take a proactive approach in protecting yourself and the organization you work for,” she explained.

Also, Enterprise Information Security Analyst of MTN Ghana, Bernice Boadu-Marfo in a presentation urged the students to be vigilant when using the internet.

She equip the students with the requisite cyber-security skills that will aid them to stand tall to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

Madam Boadu-Marfo advised them to exercise caution and refrain from disclosing personal information to strangers they meet online in order to avoid falling victim to a cyber-attack.

“Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails since the majority of phishing links are sent via email and designed to lure the recipient into downloading a virus. You must also choose strong characters as your password.

And also take advantage of the two-factor authentication to protect yourself from attackers trying to gain unauthorized access to your accounts,” she added.

Activities lined up for the month include customer-based sensitization messages via social media and SMS focused on sub-themes including ‘Plight the Phish’, ‘Cybersecurity Common sense’ and many others.

The Assistant Headmistress of Labone SHS, Adelaide Ama Boye thanked MTN and its partners for embarking on such laudable campaign.

She said it will go a long way in mitigating cyber-bullying and attacks that students often fall victim to as a result of their nativity.

An interactive session was also opened and students asked questions about cyberspace and the telecommunications industry.