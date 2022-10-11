A lower six pupil of the Alpha Beta Education Centre at Dansoman has written an open letter to President Akufo-Addo, asking him to take desperate actions to end the illegal mining menace in the country.

The 17-year-old Ruth Abotsi observed that failure of the President to take immediate practical actions in dealing with the issue would destabilise the future of the country and make it unbearable for citizens.

“I hope, Mr President, with my whole heart that you can address this crisis with the urgency at which it needs to be looked at. It is true, I may never be able to understand the crushing pressure that comes with taking hold of a country…but I hope you continue to push past these pressures and take a hands-on approach to demolishing this problem,” she pleaded.

She wants in-depth investigations to be conducted to bring owners of the mining companies to book and be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“I have the belief that if the government really puts its foot down and decides to uproot this obstacle before its effects become disastrous, we will be able to take a big leap forward in terms of economic development.

“I hope this message will move you to be more active on handling this current issue of environmental degradation and corruption to ensure the water security and job security of your citizens for the future,” she added.

Her call comes at a time of renewed talks about illegal mining in the country, following the re-arrest of ‘galamsey’ kingpin, Aisha Huang, on September 5.

After being gripped by the Police, many stakeholders have seized the opportunity to call on the government to institute stricter measures to make galamsey a thing of the past.

Addressing a gathering of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives last week, President Akufo-Addo, however, stressed that his government is committed to rooting out the menace without fear or favour.

He said he will not shield anybody who is complicit in the act.

Read Ruth Abotsi’s letter to the President below:

Dear Mr President, Mr Akufo-Addo.

I aspire to work in this country later on in my life, to give back to the people and community that raised me. This current issue on galamsey we are facing is very upsetting for me.

This problem has been recurring over the decades to the point where it has reached a crisis and I fear for a stable and sustainable future for myself and other Ghanaian youth. I hope, Mr. President, with my whole heart that you can address this crisis with the urgency at which it needs to be looked at. As you stated in your 2017 speech, you said you would put your Presidency on the line to tackle the problem.

It is true, I may never be able to understand the crushing pressure that comes with taking hold of a country – being responsible for a whole nation full of millions of people, many who need a lot of help in diverse areas. You are faced with harsh criticisms and denouncement that I may never have to receive in my life to such an extent, but I hope you continue to push past these pressures and take a hands-on approach to demolish this problem through in-depth investigations into the owners of these illegal mining businesses and help free the victimised miners.

I hope as you do this, you remember that youths like myself, are counting on you to make our future more sustainable. I am scared to live in a country with water scarcity. As the country also works towards fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals, I hope you can take one step forward with us on achieving SDG 6, which is clean water and sanitation.

I believe that our government has the resources and capabilities to put an end to this decade-long issue, such as the upcoming Marine Drive project that will involve a vast amount of resources, I have the belief that if the government really puts its foot down and decides to uproot this obstacle before it’s effects become disastrous, we will be able to take a big leap forward in terms of economic development.

As a future leader in this world, I want to contribute to my country by becoming an entrepreneur who supports young Ghanaian writers, owning my own publishing company and clothing business.

I am prepared to provide jobs to the young graduates in Ghana, so you can rest assured you have some youth support for the future.

I hope this message will move you to be more active on handling this current issue of environmental degradation and corruption to ensure the water security and job security of your citizens for the future.

The author, Ruth Abotsi, is a lower six pupil of the Alpha Beta Education Centre, Dansoman.