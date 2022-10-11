A group of 21 Firefighters from the Northern, Bono East and Ashanti Regional Commands of the Ghana National Fire Service have been paid their workman compensation.

The 21 officers, who received cheques containing various sums of money, sustained various degrees of injuries in the line of duty within the year.

The officer, who sustained the highest degree of injury, received an amount of GHS 127,963.40 while the officer who sustained the lowest degree of injury received GHS 28,611.28.

A section of the benficiaries.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunuor, assured all officers of the GNFS, especially the operational firefighters of the readiness of his Management and the Fire Service Council to quickly come to the aid of all Officers who are involved in accidents in the performance of their duty.

Mr Kuunuor made the pledge when the beneficiaries paid a courtesy call to him at his office on Monday, October 11, 2022.