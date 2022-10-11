The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has dismissed reports suggesting that some staff will be laid off in the coming days.



There have been reports that the Service is undertaking an exercise to lay off some Administrative Officers because the sector is bloated and it has resulted in poor quality service delivery within the sector.

The report headlined Local Government Service to lay off workers said the development was announced in a speech read on behalf of Dr Arthur at the third National Conference of Ghana National Association of Local Govt Service Administrators (GALGA) in Tamale in the Northern Region.



But reacting to the reports, Dr Arthur said it was false because the outfit needs an increase in staff strength.



“I was supposed to be at the event but there was a change in plans at the last minute so I couldn’t go. I admit someone spoke on my behalf but I still have the hardcopy of my speech with me and no part in it says anything about layoffs so I am surprised at the publication,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.



He added employees have performed well with plans underway to increase the staff strength and enable them to deliver on their mandate effectively and efficiently.



“I even wish we would employ more people so we are still engaging the Finance Ministry for financial clearance to employ more spatial planners and horticulturalists but I don’t think our workers are redundant,” he added.



Dr Arthur has, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the reports.