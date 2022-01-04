Local Government does not have enough drivers, security, and cleaners, and within next month to two months this year 2022, we are going to recruit people, Head of Local Government Services, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has said.

He made the comment while announcing plans for the Service in the coming months.

According to him, in the past five years that he has been in the local government service as the Head, the institution has recruited over 10,000 personnel and there is more to come.

Despite not giving an exact date, he said on Adom TV’s Badwam that more employment of personnel across board, including low service workers will be made in the coming months.

He again revealed that the Ministry of Finance has given clearance for the Service to recruit more Environmental Officers into the institution, especially people who had been unemployed for the past ten years.

“Last year the Ministry of Finance gave us clearance to employ those from the Environmental Officers who completed the three schools of hygiene in Accra, Ho and Tamale and had been in the house for the past ten years to be recruited into the service,” he revealed.

Also, for the first batch of replacement has been made, and some 1700 persons have been employed just last month to start work today.

Dr Ato Arthur is positive that the second batch should be ready in a week.

Speaking on political favour, he explained that the Service is not partisan based and as a head cannot politicize its services.

“For me since the last five years as the head of the service, I don’t do NPP and NDC politics never! I don’t belong to any political party in the service. In the local government we don’t have NPP Head and NDC Head,” he stressed.

He praised President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for his good work done in the Local Government Services.