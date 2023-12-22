Customers on the MTN ‘Free After 1’ call plan will enjoy an enhanced customer experience with more value-added services with the introduction of ‘Free After 1 Extra’service.

MTN’s ‘Free After 1’ service was introduced a few years ago to allow customers to enjoy longer call periods after payment for the first minute of the call.

Customers can subscribe to the service by dialling *550# and selecting option 6, to activate ‘Free After 1 Extra’ and enjoy an uninterrupted call for 60 minutes and pay for the first 1 minute after every 10 minutes on a call.

With this new plan, Customers who subscribe will only pay for the first minute of a 10-minute call and will continue the call for up to an hour without any interruption.

This means that the customer will be charged one minute in blocks of 10 minutes.

The Free After 1 Extra is an improvement on the Free After 1 plan which requires that the customer drops the call after every 10 minutes.

Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo Ganson said, this enhanced plan was introduced based on customer feedback.

“We are confident that the newly introduced, ‘Free After 1 Extra’ service allows customers to stay connected and enjoy uninterrupted calls with their business associates, family, and loved ones.”

“Motivated by our belief that ‘Everybody deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, we continue to create relevant offers for each customer category to meet their unique needs and preferences.”

MTN continues to drive customer satisfaction by leveraging technology to develop products and services that deliver value.

These services include Free After 1 Extra, MTN Pulse Mashup, MTN Jara amongst others.